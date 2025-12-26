Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: avatar 4, Avatar 5, james cameron

James Cameron Also Has A Plan B If Avatar 4 And 5 Don't Happen

Director James Cameron has revealed that he not only has a Plan A, but also a Plan B, just in case Avatar 4 and 5 end up not happening.

Heading into December, just as the marketing lead-up for Avatar: Fire and Ash was really starting to kick off, director James Cameron was sounding less and less confident about the next two films in the series. There was an air of finality about the whole thing that turned out to be accurate. Even now, with the third film out there for all to see, he still isn't comfortable bringing up those films despite the Avatar 4 footage they have already shot, and both films having release dates. As he said to other outlets and Entertainment Weekly specifically this time, "I don't know if the saga goes beyond this point. I hope it does. But, you know, we prove that business case every time we go out."

There is a chance that Cameron is just being a realist about what constitutes success and what doesn't for these films. They spent a long time in development hell, and we don't know how much of that pre-production time was paid, thus inflating these massive budgets even more. At the end of November, Cameron revealed that if the last two movies didn't happen, he had a Plan A: he would write it all down in a book. A few weeks later, and now it appears he has a Plan B; "Here's what it is: if we don't get to make 4 and 5, for whatever reason, I'll hold a press conference, and I'll tell you what we were gonna do. How's that?"

The book is still alive and well, but Cameron is less convinced about whether or not people would read it because people don't read for fun as much as they used to. A book would be a more ideal medium because "There's so much culture and backstory and lateral detail in these characters that's been worked out. I'd love to do something that's at that level of granular detail. … There's no business model for it anymore. People aren't reading. … But anyway, it might be good to have the canonical record of what it was all supposed to be."

Maybe we can pitch something in the middle, James. Back when a certain subset of fans were losing their damn minds over Zack Snyder's Justice League, I spent an entire article pitching the idea that the SnyderCut should be a massive coffee table. The film coffee table book has become very popular in the last few years. The company Assouline has specifically released some massive and really impressive ones for films from multiple studios. If you're worried people wouldn't read a novel talking about the plot points for Avatar 4 and 5, maybe publishing the scripts with concept art and notes in a coffee table book would be a good way to split the difference.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

With Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na'vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na'vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family. The film, which has a screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno, also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, and Kate Winslet. It will be released in theaters on December 19, 2025.

