James Earl Jones: Hollywood Pays Tribute to Actor & Star Wars Legend

The entertainment industry is paying tribute to the late James Earl Jones, the EGOT winner who also voiced Darth Vader in Star Wars.

James Earl Jones, one of the most revered actors whose presence is equally as commanding on the screen, stage, and behind the microphone, passed at 93 on September 9. With a career spanning over seven decades, the actor, who overcame a stuttering problem, developed a passion for performing and made his on-screen debut in the 1962 TV series Monitor. His feature film debut was for Stanley Kubrick in the 1964 classic Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb. With 190 credits in his name including some of the biggest franchises, films, and TV shows in pop culture including Roots, Conan the Barbarian (1982), Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan films, The Sandlot (1993), The Lion King, Coming to America, Field of Dreams (1989), and of course, Star Wars as the voice of Darth Vader in several franchise projects with his final in 2022's Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. To say that Jones was renowned would be an understatement as one of the few entertainers to win the complete set of awards known as the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony). Several from across the industry paid tribute to the late actor.

Star Wars Family and Peers Pay Tribute to James Earl Jones

"#RIP dad 💔" wrote Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, on social media. Jones was the last actor associated with Darth Vader from the original trilogy to pass along with David Prowse, who wore the suit; Sebastian Shaw, the face of the character and first actor to play Vader's alter ego, Anakin Skywalker as shown in Return of the Jedi (1983); and Bob Anderson, the swordmaster who performed the lightsaber sequences. Creator George Lucas called Jones an "incredible actor, a most unique voice both in art and spirit. For nearly half a century he was Darth Vader, but the secret to it all is he was a beautiful human being. He gave depth, sincerity and meaning to all his roles, amongst the most important being a devoted husband to the late Ceci and dad to Flynn. James will be missed by so many of us…friends and fans alike."

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said Jones was "one of the most versatile and talented actors of our time, with an iconic body of work across film, stage and television." The Star Wars website wrote, "Everyone at Lucasfilm was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of James Earl Jones at the age of 93" and "Thank you for everything, James." New York's Empire State Building lit up in Vader's signature colors of black and red as an image featuring the Dark Lord of the Sith was adorned at the sign of the building with the post writing, "Rest in Peace Lord Vader."

Field of Dreams co-star Kevin Costner wrote, "That booming voice. That quiet strength. The kindness that he radiated. So much can be said about his legacy, so I'll just say how thankful I am that part of it includes Field of Dreams. If you've seen it, you know that this movie wouldn't be the same with anyone else in his role. Only he could bring that kind of magic to a movie about baseball and a corn field in Iowa. I'm grateful to have been a witness to him making that magic happen."

"He's my hero," actor Denzel Washington told Variety. "My college theater career started because of 'The Emperor Jones' and 'Othello' with James Earl Jones." On ABC's The View, host Whoopi Goldberg said, "Before we go, we want to send our condolences out to the family of James Earl Jones. He was one of the greatest." Several others including Star Wars co-stars Anthony Daniels and Billy Dee Williams, the U.S. Naval Institute, Major League Baseball, Jeopardy!, LeVar Burton, Sesame Street, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Matthew Modine, Wendell Pierce, Sean Hayes,Turner Classic Movies,and more.

James Earl Jones was the sweetest man who played the badest villain. Now, that's acting. His voice will be with us, always. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) September 10, 2024 Show Full Tweet

RIP James Earl Jones, the legendary actor who memorably appeared in the iconic baseball movies "Field of Dreams" and "The Sandlot" Jones gave a moving recitation of our National Anthem at the 1993 MLB All-Star Game in Baltimore pic.twitter.com/1rFfxe5IFY — MLB (@MLB) September 9, 2024 Show Full Tweet

James Earl Jones… there will never be another of his particular combination of graces. — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) September 9, 2024 Show Full Tweet

We remember and honor the incredible life of James Earl Jones. As the first celebrity guest to appear on Sesame Street, he forever shaped how we reach both children and their caregivers. His timeless contributions to education, entertainment, and the arts have left an indelible… pic.twitter.com/wnX04nXRYk — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) September 10, 2024 Show Full Tweet

This is a photo I took. I've never shared it before. I had the honor of working with #JamesEarlJones on WHAT THE DEAF MAN HEARD. Rest in peace, James. #JamesEarlJonesRIP pic.twitter.com/mndSoGM4c3 — Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) September 10, 2024 Show Full Tweet

One of the last times I was with James Earl Jones was at Ford's Theatre ten years ago in Washington. He was being honored with the Lincoln Medal for his exemplary character and accomplishments on film and stage. I admired him for something else as well, something we both had in… — President Biden (@POTUS) September 10, 2024 Show Full Tweet

James Earl Jones was a boy with a stutter who grew into the man who voiced some of the most notable characters in our culture. Over the course of his decades-long career, James overcame every obstacle to dazzle the world on stage and screen. He inspired and amused, intrigued and… — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 10, 2024 Show Full Tweet

James Earl Jones was an icon. He will always live on with his legacy of playing some of the greatest characters of all time. But we all know about his tremendous acting ability. So I want to talk about his heart. When we filmed Conan, I was the new kid on the block, and he… — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 10, 2024 Show Full Tweet

We mourn the passing of the legendary James Earl Jones. His portrayal of Thulsa Doom in Conan the Barbarian left a mark on the world of sword and sorcery. His immense talent and presence will live on in the hearts of Conan fans forever. Rest in peace, mighty warrior. pic.twitter.com/Npork1NpFQ — Conan the Barbarian Official (@conanbycrom) September 9, 2024 Show Full Tweet

This man was the living embodiment of artistry, integrity, creativity, and dignity. James Earl Jones is the sole reason I became an actor. He stirred a vocation in me that gave voice to my unsung heart songs. By example, he led me on the exploration of my own personal humanity… pic.twitter.com/gze67IuVOI — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) September 9, 2024 Show Full Tweet

We say goodbye to a titan of the stage and screen, James Earl Jones. An EGOT-winning actor, Jones captivated audiences of all ages with his versatile characters – from a president, kings, and the greatest villain in a galaxy far far away. Our thoughts are with his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/NzpUrMk6C8 — TCM (@tcm) September 9, 2024 Show Full Tweet

I was trying to think what i would post about James Earl Jones in his passing then I came across this. He has done so much for our community. This right here sat so deep with me. Thank you sir for your service. Rest in Peace! pic.twitter.com/uTjexfxiGD — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 10, 2024 Show Full Tweet

A great spirit and boundless, unique voice has left us. James Earl Jones has passed, and he is returned to the great beyond. We are all the lesser for his loss, and we collectively mourn his passing and honor his great body of work. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 9, 2024 Show Full Tweet

James Earl Jones was our good friend and set an example for how to live and work with power and grace . Rest well . We loved and love you — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) September 9, 2024 Show Full Tweet

James Earl Jones' generational voice will echo forever through Cooperstown. His iconic monologue from Field of Dreams is preserved in the Hall of Fame collection. pic.twitter.com/1bXiuiI4cJ — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) September 9, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Farewell James Earl Jones, one of our great American actors. We worked together in a film called "Scorchers" in the early 90's. It was such a privilege to be on the set with him. Every day watching him was like a masters class in acting. He was so graceful, warm and kind. Rip… pic.twitter.com/g3zj2aWM1t — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) September 9, 2024 Show Full Tweet

There will never be another James Earl Jones. We were very lucky to have lived in his time. Working with him was what you might call next-level. A great actor. A great man. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) September 9, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Thank you dear James Earl Jones for everything. A master of our craft. We stand on your shoulders. Rest now. You gave us your best. pic.twitter.com/vD0V7y613w — Colman Domingo (@colmandomingo) September 9, 2024 Show Full Tweet

#RestInPower to the legendary actor James Earl Jones, whose iconic voice and unforgettable performances left a lasting mark on the entertainment world. We were proud to honor him multiple times as a @naacpimageaward winner. His contributions to the arts will forever be… pic.twitter.com/vYYQo1o3sr — NAACP (@NAACP) September 9, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Condolences to the family of James Earl Jones.😔 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) September 9, 2024 Show Full Tweet

James Earl Jones was as powerful and profound as he was gentle and grace-filled. His voice could command or move men to tears. His work, all those amazing characters, will remain in my heart and memory all my days. I knew him very briefly and he was everything you'd hoped he… — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) September 10, 2024 Show Full Tweet

James Earl Jones. A master. RIP — Jeffrey Wright 🥜 (@jfreewright) September 9, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Rest in peace, Soldier. The force is with you. James Earl Jones has passed away at the age of 93. Before he was an award-winning actor, he was an Army officer. https://t.co/vZ5ef0Sl2R pic.twitter.com/cxqgiyxiuM — U.S. Army (@USArmy) September 9, 2024 Show Full Tweet

I knew his presence, like we all did. That iconic, comforting, basso-rumbling, arms-around-you kind of solace… James Earl Jones spoke from his soul.

Thank you. — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) September 10, 2024 Show Full Tweet

