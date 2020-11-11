Bruce Willis Stars In Another Sci-Fi Thriller, Breach Hits December 18

Bruce Willis will headline yet another sci-fi film, this one titled Breach. Also starring Cody Kearsley, Rachel Nichols, and Thomas Jane, the film is directed by John Suits from a script by Edward Drake and Corey Large. In the film, a crew flying a life-saving ark and fleeing a plague on planet Earth. While in orbit, they encounter aliens that can shape-shift out to destroy humanity. Yippie-Ki-Yay indeed. You can check out Bruce Willis against a swarm of aliens in the Breach trailer down below.

Breach Synopsis & Poster

"Bruce Willis stars in the action-packed, sci-fi thriller. Fleeing a devastating plague on Earth, an interstellar ark comes under attack from a new threat, a shape-shifting alien force intent on slaughtering what is left of humanity. Breach also stars Cody Kearsley, Rachel Nichols, and Thomas Jane."

Look, I am going to level with you: this looks not great. I wish that I could still look at Bruce Willis and see Moonlighting/Die Hard/Pulp Fiction, but I just can't anymore. He has done so many of these types of films that damaged his legacy in my eyes. At this point, he is turning into Nicholas Cage, where it seems like every week he is in yet another film. The difference between the two is that Bruce Willis never looks like he gives a damn anymore. Nevermind that Willis looks like he might bite it early in this one. I know reserve judgment until you have seen it. Normally I would agree, but after over a decade of this type of nonsense from Bruce, I don't think we need to wait to judge this one. Breach hits select theaters, digital, and on-demand on December 18th.