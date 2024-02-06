Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, film, Mufasa: the Lion King, the lion king

Mufasa Prequel Actor on Key Differences from The Lion King

One of the actors attached to Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King is sharing a few of the primary changes to the titular character.

Article Summary Actor Aaron Pierre teases the exploration of a younger Mufasa in the upcoming prequel.

The film uncovers Mufasa's life before becoming the king known in The Lion King.

Pierre acknowledges the influence of James Earl Jones, the original Mufasa voice.

Mufasa: The Lion King is set to bring fresh context to the iconic character on screen.

When the 2019 live-action version of The Lion King was released, it raked in over a billion dollars at the box office, so we weren't too shocked at the confirmation that there would be another chapter of the story. Now, with the upcoming film Mufasa: The Lion King, we're finally seeing a follow-up, though this time, in an origin story about the titular character.

Mufasa: The Lion King Star Teases Key Differences

While speaking to Collider about the upcoming Mufasa-centric film and how it compares to the Mufasa that we know from The Lion King, actor Aaron Pierre explains, "Well, first and foremost, I want to acknowledge that James Earl Jones is an enormous inspiration of mine. Massively. And I feel very honored to be walking into this role after him. I think the key difference will be that here we're exploring Mufasa in a different capacity. When Sir James Earl Jones portrayed him, this is Mufasa in his full capacity, in his rhythm, and I think here we're exploring Mufasa prior to that point. What does this young lion look like before he is who we know him as, and he is discovering his rhythm, how he conducts himself, how he engages with his community and his loved ones? So, I think that's the key thing. It's figuring it out."

The synopsis of the 2019 live-action version of The Lion King: "The Lion King journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub's arrival. Scar, Mufasa's brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba's exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. The all-star cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon."

Disney's prequel film Mufasa: The Lion King is currently set to be released in theaters on December 20, 2024.

