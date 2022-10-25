James Gunn and Peter Safran To Lead DC Film, TV, and Animation

Over the weekend, Warner Bros. Discovery released Black Adam to lukewarm critical reception, a halfway decent box office, and some fans that seem very happy with the post-credits scene, if nothing else. The state of DC has been in flux for a long time, and with Walter Hamada stepping away just a little shy of his contract end date, it was only a matter of time before Warner Bros. Discovery picked some new people to loom large over the comic book properties they have been struggling with for years. It looks like they found their guy, or in this case, guys, because The Hollywood Reporter is saying that director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran have been brought on to lead DC's film, tv, and animation division as co-chairs and co-CEOs of the newly formed DC Studios a replacement for DC Films.

In terms of what these two will actually be doing at DC Studios, it sounds like there will be a split of duties between them because as much as we might love James Gunn, he is not a businessman but a creative. So it sounds like Warner Bros. Discovery will not force him to be one as he will focus on "the creative side," according to reports. Gunn is going exclusive with Warner Bros. Discovery though Gunn will "occasionally hone a movie." As for Safran, he's been a producer since the late 90s and will be more on the production and business side of things. They will report to David Zaslav while working closely with Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy. It sounds like this deal isn't short-term, it's going to be years, and they are being brought on as true executives while also maintaining their other roles as creatives and producers, respectively.

"DC has among the most entertaining, powerful, and iconic characters in the world, and I am thrilled to have the singular and complementary talents of James and Peter joining our world-class team and overseeing the creative direction of the storied DC Universe," said Zaslav in a statement. "Their decades of experience in filmmaking, close ties to the creative community, and proven track record thrilling superhero fans around the globe make them uniquely qualified to develop a long-term strategy across film, TV, and animation and take this iconic franchise to the next level of creative storytelling."

Some DC projects won't fall under Gunn and Safran right away. Joker: Folie à Deux will not fall under the pair, and it's unclear where Matt Reeves's sequel to The Batman will also be under their watchful eyes. There are likely to be some areas where things are going to be a little chaotic as things change. Still, the duo did release a statement talking about their commitment to the characters and telling "some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."