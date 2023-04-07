James Mangold Confirms That He Is Writing And Directing Swamp Thing James Mangold has confirmed that he is writing Swamp Thing and his new Star Wars film simultaneously, but it's unclear which will be released first.

Another day, another confirmed rumor for DC Studios is here to stay. Things have been a bit chaotic for a while now regarding the nerd side of movie-making. Since James Gunn and Peter Safran said, they were reworking the entire DC Universe and announced that whole slate of movies and television shows, people have been itching for more information. It has been a nonstop train of debunked casting rumors and other things coming out of left field and Gunn taking time to shut down 95% of it on Twitter [we love him for that]. Today, however, one of the vaguer but also more credible rumors got confirmed. In February, the trades began reporting that director James Mangold was circling the Swamp Thing movie to write and direct. However, it was a little unclear just how true that was, and Mangold posting a panel of Swamp Thing isn't exactly a massive confirmation. Today, however, we finally got some confirmation.

Mangold just got off the stage at Star Wars Celebration Europe for what turned out to be two reasons instead of one. They talked about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but it was also revealed that Mangold is working on his own Star Wars movie as well. His film is being quoted as "go[ing] back to the dawn of the Jedi," which sounds like something he would be interested in. He was doing carpets after the panel, and Collider asked him about Swamp Thing and the new Star Wars film, which is coming first. Mangold dodged the question like the pro he is and confirmed that he is writing both right now, but it's unclear which one will go first.

"The truth is, I'm writing both right now, and who knows what's going to happen and what's gonna blossom first or second? So there's your thing, I'm doing Swamp Thing, there's your scoop. It's not a rumour, it's happening. I put it online."

It was pretty obvious from the showcase panel that several of the movies were in early development, and if Mangold is still working on his script, then the Star Wars film is still a ways away, along with Swamp Thing. Right now, Mangold is amid Indiana Jones-related chaos, but once that settles after the movie is released, he'll be able to focus on two big projects on the horizon. Imagine that; being able to swap between playing in the DC universe and the Star Wars universe after knowing you just released an Indiana Jones film. Mangold is living the life. Gunn went on to say that Mangold is one of the first people he talked to about this and seemingly confirms that he is also directing.

Of course when we started charting the course for the DCU one of the first people I talked to was the super talented @mang0ld about writing and directing his passion project Swamp Thing. #SwampThing https://t.co/LoXZCMjrKy pic.twitter.com/WFMHQ60Aae — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 7, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for this fifth installment of the iconic franchise. Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renee Wilson (Black Panther), Thomas Kretschmann (Das Boot), Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Oliver Richters (Black Widow), Ethann Isidore (Mortel) and Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore). Directed by James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari, Logan), the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original "Raiders of the Lost Ark" in 1981, is once again composing the score. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on June 30, 2023