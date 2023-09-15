Posted in: Aquaman, Movies, Universal, Warner Bros | Tagged: Aquaman 2, aquaman and the lost kingdom, dc studios, fast and furious, Furious 7, james wan, universal

James Wan Learned Everything About Family From The Fast And Furious

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan says he learned everything about family from his time in the Fast and Furious franchise.

It's all about family, or at least it has become all about family in the Fast and Furious movies. What started out as a silly movie about a bunch of guys trying to steal a truck full of giant old-school TVs has morphed into one of the most buckwild insane series in movie theaters right now. If you look at the throughline from movie one to movie ten, it's the movie equivalent of someone saying, "Double it and give it to the next person." Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan directed Furious 7. Apparently, the franchise's theme resonated with him because he cites it in a new Q&A after the trailer dropped [via IGN] as inspiration for the family focus in the new DC film.

"I learned about family from Fast and Furious," he revealed. "We need to play in a big way. So, you can see a bit of that played into this in a big, big way. No, seriously, the family aspect in this film was something that was very important for me, and you have Vin to thank for that."

The idea that family can be what you make of it and blood doesn't always mean that family will be the ones you surround yourself with is something Wan wanted to explore when coming up with the dynamics for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The Arthur we started the first film with is very different from the Arthur we met at the beginning of the second film.

"In the first movie, Aquaman was a wanderer trying to still find out who he is," said Wan. "But in this one, he ultimately becomes the King of Atlantis. He's a dad in this one, and he needs to reach out to his family member, the one that was his antagonist in the first movie, and they had to ultimately be a family together."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is looking to do the reluctant brother team-up thing that often happens in comic books. However, Patrick Wilson nearly ran away with the entire movie without even trying, so having more of him could greatly improve this one. We know that Wan cites the importance of family, and he learned that from the Fast and Furious movies, but will he take some of the not-so-great things from the franchise over as well? The alarm bells for a woman in a refrigerator are going off for that first trailer, and I very much hope this film doesn't fall into that trope.

