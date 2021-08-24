Jason Momoa & Dave Bautista Want To Star In A Movie Together

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista have found great success starring in franchise films and tv shows, and now both are trying to get a buddy cop film off the ground. Aquaman appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden the other day and told the host that what started as two friends BS'ing with each other has turned into an idea they might want to present to studios. The two already star together in the upcoming Dune and Apple TV+ show See. You can read Momoa's full comments from the showdown below, which The Hollywood Reporter posted this morning.

Momoa & Bautista May Have Good Chemistry, I Haven't Seen It

"He literally texted me four days ago, going, 'We need to do a buddy cop film. We love each other. We are on See and Dune together.' And I said, 'Absolutely.' And he said, 'Let's do it in Hawaii.' And I said, 'Let's do it. I have an idea.' So it's off to the races now. We're doing it. It sells itself, bro," he said. "Dave loves wearing Speedos. I love wearing board shorts. And both of us with our shirts off. He'll be grumpy and I'll be charming. Boom. It sells itself, bro. I have the hair. He doesn't have hair. We cover all the demographics."

A buddy cop movie starring Momoa and Bautista sounds great on paper, especially in Hawaii. But for now, it is just that: on paper. Nothing is imminent, no studio is attached, nothing. So for now, this is just wishful thinking for fans of both. If that changes, we will let you know.