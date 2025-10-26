Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: hawkeye, jeremy renner, Marvel Studios, mcu

Jeremy Renner Discusses Hawkeye's "Retirement" and MCU Status

MCU icon Jeremy Renner opens up about his thoughts on Hawkeye's apparent retirement from the Avengers and if it'll stick.

Article Summary Jeremy Renner reveals Hawkeye’s retirement is never permanent and hints at a possible MCU return.

Speculation grows around Hawkeye’s role in future MCU projects like Avengers: Doomsday.

Clint Barton’s recent MCU stories focus on family, legacy, and mentoring Kate Bishop as the next Hawkeye.

The Hawkeye series teased Laura Barton’s SHIELD past, opening doors for more Barton family stories.

Fans keep wondering when Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye might return to the MCU, and the actor just weighed in on the topic. Talking about Clint Barton's future, Renner said he does not see the archer calling it quits for good. And, after many speculating that he could still show up in Avengers: Doomsday, it is exactly the update most Marvel fans wanted.

Speaking with ComicBook, Renner says, "I think he started retired… but he's always pulled out of retirement, you know. I think he's a family man; you always know where his allegiance lies, and he's always come out of retirement, man. Until he's killed, he's always gonna be working." The update arrives at the perfect time as talk of more Hawkeye has bubbled again this year following Renner's recovery and renewed interest in returning to the role.

Hawkeye's Recent Storylines in the MCU

Clint's recent arc left him in a grounded but (of course) still complicated place. After the blip years and his time as Ronin, Hawkeye's 2021 series followed Barton back to New York during the holidays, where a stolen suit dragged him into trouble with the Tracksuit Mafia and Maya Lopez. Along the way, he met Kate Bishop, a sharp and fearless archer who became both partner and protégé (and future Young Avenger icon). The season ran Barton through old ghosts, including a tense rooftop standoff with Yelena Belova, before bringing him face-to-face with longtime Daredevil foe Wilson Fisk. By the finale, Barton barely made it home for Christmas, burned the Ronin suit, and informally set Kate on the path to wearing the Hawkeye name.

The series also slipped in a surprise for longtime comics readers. The mystery Rolex recovered in the finale was revealed to belong to his wife, Laura Barton, confirming her past as SHIELD's Agent 19. By doing so, it carefully hinted at a deeper history for Laura, played by Linda Cardellini, and left the door open for future storylines that weave Clint's domestic life with his life as an Avenger.

Fortunately, his recent comments about being ready again, paired with steady fan demand for Kate and Clint, keep speculation alive about a second season or a team-up elsewhere in the MCU. Sure, nothing is official, but the character's status inside the universe is clear enough. Retirement never truly sticks for Clint Barton, not when family and found family are on the line.

Would you like to see Hawkeye return to the MCU?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!