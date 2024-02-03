Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: avengers, hawkeye, jeremy renner, Marvel Studios, Mayor of Kingstown, mcu

Jeremy Renner on Hawkeye/MCU Return: "I'll Be Ready"; Offers Update

Jeremy Renner (Mayor of Kingstown) offered an update on his recovery and made it clear that he's down for a return to Marvel Studios' MCU.

What a difference a year makes. After spending the past year recovering from a near-fatal snowmobile accident, Jeremy Renner returned to the set of Taylor Sheridan & Hugh Dillon's Mayor of Kingstown to begin filming the third season. Now, with a Super Bowl commercial for Silk set to hit screens during next weekend's Super Bowl LVII, Renner is offering an update on how his recovery is progressing – and if he sees himself slinging arrows in the MCU as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the future.

"[I'm doing] probably 90 percent of all the things I needed to be doing… I think another six months will be hopefully running [more]… I got to set goals for myself. I'll do whatever I can… whatever it takes to get better, to get stronger. It's a one-way street, this recovery. The rest of my life is about health and wellness. Recovery will be part of the rest of my life, so I look forward to it, man," Renner shared with ET's Kevin Frazier. "There's always something to do to get better, be stronger, be happier, be healthier, and that's what I look forward to."

During his hospital stay and recovery, Renner received the support of a number of his Avengers & MCU co-stars – a showing of love and support that wasn't lost on the singer/actor. So if Marvel Studios is looking for more Hawkeye from him in the future, he's down for more heroics. "I'm always game. I'm gonna be strong enough, that's for sure. I'll be ready. All those guys come to my bedside, and they've been with me all along through this recovery, so… if they want me, they could have me," Renner shared. "It would be something."

Richard Brake (Barbarian), Denny Love (Looking for Alaska), and Paula Malcomson (Sons of Anarchy) have joined the cast of the second season of Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown in recurring roles. Brake's Merle Callahan is one of the Aryan shot callers in Anchor Bay who is currently serving a life sentence, while Love's Kevin Jackson is a rookie prison guard, and Malcomson's Anna Fletcher is a woman from Kingstown with a request for Mike. In addition, Michael Beach's Police Captain Kareem Moore has been upped to a series regular – with Nichole Galicia & Necar Zadegan also returning in recurring guest star roles as Rebecca & Evelyn Foley.

