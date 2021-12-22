John Wick: Chapter 4 Has Been Delayed To 2023

The John Wick franchise kind of came out of nowhere back in 2014 and has gone on to be one the most successful action franchises that aren't based on established IP. It reminded everyone just how good Keanu Reeves is at this stuff and the worldbuilding was some of the best. The latter two movies have gone on to make that world even more lived-in and complicated and we knew that a fourth movie was on the way. However, it looks like the first of the delays that could be coming from COVID are on the way. Lionsgate posted a video to their social media channels announcing that John Wick: Chapter 4 has been delayed from May 27, 2022, to March 24, 2023.

The delay of John Wick: Chapter 4 arrives the same day that the fourth movie in The Matrix franchise, which Reeves is also returning, has made its debut in theaters and on HBO Max.

