John Wick: Chapter 4 – "Wick Week" Kicks Off 5 Days Of New Content Lionsgate kicks off "Wick Week," 5 days of new Joh Wick content with a new TV spot for John Wick: Chapter 4.

It looks like Lionsgate is ready to market the hell out of John Wick: Chapter 4 now that we are in the last six weeks before the release. The John Wick series, which started as a nobody one-off action movie that could have the elevator pitch of "Taken but with a dog," has blossomed into one of the best original IPs floating out there. We have a fourth movie coming out next month, a fifth movie that could happen, a TV show waiting in the wings, and a spinoff that should be wrapping production any day now. Lionsgate has taken to social media to kick off five days of exclusive content for John Wick: Chapter 4 with an event they are calling Wick Week. The first of which is a new TV spot that dropped tonight.

Everything about this franchise could not slap any harder if it tried, and if everyone involved would like to make a billion more of these films, I think the public would be totally on board. For now, we have some new stuff to look forward to, and maybe the week will end with a new trailer for all of us to see.

John Wick: Chapter 4: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. John Wick: Chapter 4 stars Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane. It is directed by Chad Stahelski, written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, and based on characters by Derek Kolstad. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski are producing, and Keanu Reeves, Louise Rosner, David Leitch, and Michael Paseornek are executive producing. It will be released on March 24, 2023.