Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: snow white

Disney's Snow White: New Trailer, Poster, and 8 HQ Images Released

There's a new trailer, poster, and 8 HQ images from Disney's Snow White, the live-action remake of the animated film, and it's certainly a thing that exists.

Article Summary Disney unveils new trailer, poster, and 8 HQ images for the live-action Snow White remake.

Early reactions to the footage are lukewarm at best even from longtime fans.

Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler star, directed by Marc Webb, with songs by Pasek and Paul.

Set to release on March 21, 2025, the film revisits the beloved tale with a modern touch.

Another Disney live-action remake is coming out early next year, and people have been side-eyeing it for a while now. The problem is a large portion of the audience was super into the idea of these remakes for what felt like a hot minute, and then the pandemic happened, and nothing has been the same since. Perhaps the pandemic really helped people connect to the original movies that defined their childhoods, and with so many families spending two or more years at home, they made their way through the old Disney catalog. They realized that old films hold up just fine for the next generation. However, there were so many of these remakes already in the works when this shift happened, so it was too late to pump the brakes and re-evaluate what was happening. Between Mufasa: The Lion King and how no one seems excited that the film is coming out in a matter of weeks and now the overall lukewarm reception to any new footage of Snow White, maybe these two films will be the catalyst for Disney to stop and rethink this strategy. The new trailer, poster, and eight new images were released today, and the movie looks like a weird hybrid of the original film and that Kristen Stewart film we got in the early 2010s where Charlize Theron is the only part people remember.

Snow White: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Disney's Snow White, a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film, opens exclusively in theaters on March 21, 2025. Starring Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) in the title role and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. Disney's Snow White is directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) and produced by Marc Platt (The Little Mermaid) and Jared LeBoff (The Girl on the Train), with Callum McDougall (Mary Poppins Returns) serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!