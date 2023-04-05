Joker: Folie à Deux Has Wrapped Filming, 2 New Images Are Released Filming for Joker: Folie à Deux has wrapped, giving the film more than a year and a half to do post-production. We also got two new images.

If you've spent any time on social media in the last couple of weeks, you have probably seen set photos from Joker: Folie à Deux floating around. They haven't been doing a very good job of hiding this production which is surprising in a world with actors saying they are worried about the NDA police taking them out. It was a little surprising when this one went into production because the release date is so far away, more than a year and a half, but more time for post-production is never a bad thing. Perhaps they are concerned that this buckwild turn they are making with this film, making it a musical, might not work, and they want time to course correct if need be? Either way, the official DC Twitter account announced that filming on the sequel had wrapped and shared two more images of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

What The Title Joker: Folie à Deux Could Tell Us About The Movie

That title, Joker: Folie à Deux, is telling since Folie à Deux, or "madness of two," is defined as "an identical or similar mental disorder affecting two or more individuals, usually the members of a close family." Usually, in close family relationships, but sometimes in other types of relationships, one family member suffers some sort of psychotic break or delusion, passing it along to another family member. One notable incidence of this is with Ursula Eriksson and Sabina Eriksson, identical twins who had an incident in May of 2008 which left a man dead. One could argue that the original version of Joker and Harley was doing some version of Folie à Deux, only now we are adding the actual terminology to the incident. The interesting thing here is that Folie à Deux is not something one does intentionally to another person, and it was always implied that the Joker intentionally manipulated Harley of his own violations. If they are pursuing Folie à Deux, that will make it much greyer whether he meant to manipulate her. Does this version of the Joker even mean to drag Harley down with him, or does it just happen because they become very close? Again, all speculation, but it could add a new dynamic to their relationship that we haven't seen before.

Warner Bros. and DC have wanted to make a Joker and Harley movie for years and making it a musical? It's one of those things that will either work so well it's going to be brilliant, or the entire thing will fall apart. We know that both Phoenix and Gaga can act, and seeing Gaga playing someone like Harley would be a lot of fun. For a taste of what she could look like in this role, check out House of Gucci, where she goes pretty over the top in a fun way. As someone who didn't like Joker, though? This is the sort of out-of-left-field sort of thing that actually makes me interested in Joker: Folie à Deux. The current release date is October 4, 2024.