Bros: First Queer Rom-Com Gets Poster, Trailer, Summary, and Images

During the Universal Pictures presentation at CinemaCon, we learned that the first queer romantic comedy was coming later this year, and we got a chance to see the first trailer. It looked like it would be really true to the queer experience and be insanely meta, which is also a lot of fun. Today, Universal released the first poster, trailer, summary, and images from the upcoming Bros. Star, writer, and executive producer Billy Eichner spoke at CinemaCon about how important this movie is to him and how he is hoping that it's going to have an impact on the culture going forward.

This fall, Universal Pictures proudly presents the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They're both very busy.

From the ferocious comic mind of Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street, 2019's The Lion King, Difficult People, Impeachment: American Crime Story) and the hitmaking brilliance of filmmakers Nicholas Stoller (the Neighbors films, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and Judd Apatow (The King of Staten Island, Trainwreck, The Big Sick), comes Bros, a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with.

Starring Billy Eichner, the first openly gay man to co-write and star in his own major studio film—and featuring an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast, including Luke Macfarlane (Killjoys), Ts Madison (The Ts Madison Experience), Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire), Guillermo Díaz (Scandal), Guy Branum (The Other Two) and Amanda Bearse (Married …with Children)—Bros is directed by Nicholas Stoller from his screenplay with Eichner. The film is produced by Judd Apatow, Stoller, and Joshua Church (co-producer Trainwreck, Step Brothers) and is executive produced by Eichner. It will be released on September 30, 2022.