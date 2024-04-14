Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: adam sandler, film, happy Gilmore, happy gilmore 2, netflix

Adam Sandler Discusses the Upcoming Happy Gilmore Sequel

Comedy icon Adam Sandler reveals that he's currently working on ideas for a sequel to Happy Gilmore with Netflix distributing the film.

It's been talked about for quite some time now, but after years of uncertainty, we're actually getting a sequel to the 1996 Adam Sandler sports comedy film Happy Gilmore. Which will be an exclusive for Netflix when the film is ready for release (something that was generally expected given his deal with the streamer). So now, as he prepares to return to a cult classic film that helped fuel his expansive career, it seems like it's bound to be a full-circle event. Here's what Sandler recently had to say about the in-development project.

Adam Sandler Reveals Happy Gilmore Sequel is Moving Forward for Netflix

During a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, the Happy Gilmore star discussed the project, explaining, "We're working on it. Me and Tim Herlihy are diligently trying to make a good reason for everyone to come and watch and have a good time. Netflix is excited about it. So, we're working on it. We've got some good ideas. You're definitely in it." He adds, "We've been jamming; we have a million ideas already. We just gotta make it a movie and make sure we're excited about people enjoying it. It's important; we love Happy, we don't want to let anybody down. People have talked about this for many years… We're going to work hard and make sure it's good."

When it comes to nostalgic properties (especially ones with comedic significance), there's a lot of pressure to live up to the essence of an original film. But at the very least, it will have Sandler's approval and involvement, which makes us believe it'll be a worthwhile experience for everyone involved. And we can't forget that these films can be made on a smaller budget, so there's definitely a high chance of success regarding the film's now-confirmed sequel, too.

All things considered, do you think a Happy Gilmore 2 will be worth the wait?

