Josh Hartnett Talks Hands-On Action for His New Film Fight or Flight

Josh Hartnett, star of the new film Fight or Flight, shares his excitement about getting to tackle stunt work and action sequences.

Article Summary Josh Hartnett stars in the action-comedy Fight or Flight, leading intense battles aboard an assassin-filled plane.

Directed by James Madigan, the film highlights Hartnett's return to high-octane stunt work after over a decade.

Fight or Flight lets Hartnett fuse his physical combat skills with sharp comedic timing for a fresh genre blend.

Hartnett credits a talented stunt team for his realistic, hands-on performance in the film's ambitious sequences.

Fight or Flight, released on May 9, 2025, was designed as a high-octane action-comedy, with Josh Hartnett leading a chaotic battle aboard a plane packed with assassins. Directed by James Madigan in his feature debut, the film showcases Hartnett as Lucas Reyes, a mercenary tasked with protecting a mysterious target, played by Charithra Chandran, amidst a sky-high kill box.

Over the years, Hartnett has built a diverse action filmography, gaining recognition for his performances in high-stakes thrillers like Black Hawk Down (2001) and the popular horror film 30 Days of Night (2007). Whether portraying gritty soldiers, fearless survivors, or cunning criminals, he has consistently brought a grounded intensity to his roles, seamlessly blending physicality with emotion. That being said, the actor's ability to embody complex characters in chaotic environments has made him a compelling presence in several action-adjacent genres, and Fight or Flight marks a full-throttle return to that space, allowing him to showcase both his combat skills and sharp comedic instincts. Now, Hartnett is opening up about the film's stunt work and the team that made it all possible.

Josh Hartnett on His Return to Hands-On Stunt Work in Fight or Flight

When discussing the film's action sequences with Collider, Hartnett reveals, "I was super excited to have this script to begin with because I'm in my 40s. I haven't done a stunt since I was 29, so, to have anybody trust that I could pull this stuff off was very exciting. Then, to have it also be so ambitiously realized, and taken from that particular tack of character first, just felt like an ideal sort of situation for an actor." He later adds, "We had an amazing stunt team, and these guys helped me every step of the way. They made me look really, really good. Clayton [Grover], who was my go-to, my on-screen stunt double, but also just there to kind of guide me through everything, he would work with the rest of the stunt team and work with me to find ways to make these things happen so that I could actually do them."

Hartnett's film Fight or Flight is in theaters now.

