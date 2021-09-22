Josh Hartnett Partners with Frank Grillo in the Trailer for Ida Red

Saban Films just revealed the first trailer for their upcoming crime thriller, Ida Red, with a few familiar faces, high-stakes tension, and like all crime films, the pursuit of money.

The upcoming film stars the unforgettable talent Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful, 30 Days of Night) as the son of a crime boss named Ida "Red" Walker, played by Academy Award winner Melissa Leo. In the film, an imprisoned Ida still manages to call the shots on potential set-ups and enlists her son Wyatt (Hartnett) to pull it all off while still facing her own trouble of a lengthy prison sentence.

From the first look at the trailer, Harnett's character seems to teeter in between two desires – the idea of following through with his family's longstanding life of crime and pulling away to shed that unavoidable life of danger. In the trailer, we also get to see other established actors, including Frank Grillo (The Purge franchise and the MCU), who appears alongside Hartnett as another member of the Walker family by the name of Dallas. The two appear to bring on the crime and chaos for the film, with Deborah Ann Woll (True Blood, Daredevil) also making a cameo in our first look at Ida Red.

The film's official synopsis reads, "Crime boss Ida "Red" Walker (Oscar winner® Leo) turns to her son, Wyatt (Hartnett), to pull off one last heist to get out of prison. But with the FBI closing in, Wyatt must choose between family and freedom in this high-octane thriller."

Ida Red recently held its world premiere at Locarno Film Festival last month, with its North American premiere shortly after at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal.

Check out the trailer for Ida Red included above, and check out the crime thriller when it's released in theaters, On Demand, and digitally starting November 5.