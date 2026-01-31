Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: lionsgate, now you see me, Now You See Me: Now You Don't

Now You See Me Now You Don't Director on the Current Horsemen Lineup

The director of Now You See Me: Now You Don't says that future installments will ditch the traditional four horsemen roster.

Article Summary Director Ruben Fleischer reveals the Horsemen lineup will expand beyond four in future Now You See Me films.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't introduces new illusionists, growing the roster to eight Horsemen members.

The sequel leans into the idea of the Horsemen as a movement, not a fixed team, for future installments.

Box office success shows there’s a strong demand for more magic heist stories from the Now You See Me series.

After nearly a decade away, the Now You See Me crew finally returned with a third chapter, Now You See Me: Now You Don't, and the Horsemen came back with a bigger stage than ever. After establishing a blueprint across the first two films, the new film specifically leans into the idea that the Horsemen are less a fixed quartet and more a growing movement, pulling fresh (and even returning) talent into their roster. And in a new interview, director Ruben Fleischer hinted that this expansion is very intentional when it comes to the franchise's future.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't Director on the Future Roster

Speaking with MovieWeb, he explains, "There is a moment at the very end of the movie where they are all on stage together, and they lock our arms, and they all say we are the horsemen. Good night. And it was originally the four horsemen. And then obviously their numbers have grown with Lula, and then now these three kids. There is eight of them. So I like that it just says horsemen, like in the graphic, even outside the loop when we pulled back on that drone shot. So I would like to think that they are all going to be working in conjunction together in future installments."

Now You See Me: Now You Don't once again centers on a heist built around quirky spectacle. The Four Horsemen reassemble for a new job that pulls them into the orbit of a South African diamond heiress whose company launders money for criminals. To pull off their latest trick, they team with a trio of gifted young illusionists who have grown up idolizing the original crew. Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Lizzy Caplan, and Morgan Freeman all return, joined by Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Ariana Greenblatt as the new generation, with Rosamund Pike playing Veronika Vanderberg, the diamond mogul in their sights.

The film first arrived in theaters in November 2025 and has earned about $240 million worldwide on a reported budget of about $90 million, topping the global box office in its opening weekend and proving that there is still an audience for oddball, magic heist stories. That being said, if the franchise continues, would you want to see this expanded team stick together, or should the next chapter narrow the focus back to a smaller crew?

