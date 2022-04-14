Jurassic World Dominion: New Behind-The-Scenes Featurette and Poster

Jurassic World Dominion is looking to hit the big screen in June after a few COVID, and production-related stumbles have forced the film to get delayed several times now. It isn't surprising that Universal will lean hard on the fact that they are bringing back the original trio from the first movie for this one. This is kind of what we do with movies these days, and now we're doing it with this one too. After director Colin Trevorrow made some rather stupid sounding comments about the new dinosaur the other day, Universal has decided to counter that statement with some good old nostalgia marketing. We got a new behind-the-scenes featurette featuring some interviews with Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, which you know will be a huge part of the marketing going forward. We also got a fancy new poster as well.

This featurette is promising that Jurassic World Dominion will finish telling the story that was started with the original Jurassic Park, which is quite a thing to try and say. This movie is looking to blend those two movies, but there has always been something about the Jurassic World and Jurassic Park movies where there is something of a hairline fracture between the two. Often, it feels like they aren't quite speaking the same language or trying to portray the same themes, so we'll have to see how this blending move ends up working.

Summary: From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow, stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, BD Wong, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, and Campbell Scott. It is set for release on June 10, 2022.