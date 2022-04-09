Jurassic World Dominion: The New Dinosaur Is "Like The Joker"

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ended with the promise of a very new world to viewers. We've been getting some teases of that with the new footage we have seen, but Universal hasn't really started pushing Jurassic World Dominion quite yet. However, we are just over two months away, so we can expect things to kick into high gear, which means some more teases from the cast and crew. One of those teases is one of the most bizarre and dumbest things we have heard from a mainstream director in a long time. Colin Trevorrow was speaking to Empire about the new dinosaur running around in this movie called the Giganotosaurus, and he compares it to, well, he compares it to a DC villain.

"I wanted something that felt like the Joker," teases writer-director Colin Trevorrow of the Giga. "It just wants to watch the world burn."

That is…a certainly a take and really kind of stupid. A dinosaur can be smart, but "wanting the world to burn" requires a level of intent; it means killing for the sake of killing, which animals don't really do in the wild. It's such a weird thing for Trevorrow to say about this movie and sort of reads like someone trying to get SEO points for clickbait, which, you know, we got our headline, so thanks for that, but it's still weird. As for the plot of Jurassic World Dominion, Trevorrow teased some pieces, including BioSyn, which fans of the books will recognize as the company that tried to steal the embryos.

"BioSyn got the contract to house the dinosaurs that have been captured around the world via various governments," Trevorrow teases of the Dominion plot. "They claim it's a research facility where they can study the pharmaceutical values of the animals. But there's some other stuff going on."

Of course, there is; this series has been teasing using dinosaurs as weapons from the first movie, and it would be silly if they didn't finally pull the trigger on that idea after building it up for two films. Trevorrow went on to say that this is the movie he's been wanting to make.

"It's an entirely new kind of movie," Trevorrow promises. "It's the thing I've been waiting to do this whole time."

A Dinosaur Joker, okay, but the real question is whether or not they are going to confront the environmental impact of a bunch of invasive species joining the various local ecosystems? The trailer makes a big deal about humans and whether or not we'll survive, but the dinosaurs have the potential to completely mess up the balance of nature and could cause many species to go extinct. These movies have always been about animal rights and "life finding a way," so it'll be interesting to see if they explore that route at all.

Jurassic World Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow, stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, BD Wong, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, and Campbell Scott. It is set for release on June 10, 2022.