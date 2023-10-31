Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: godzilla, Godzilla Day, Godzilla Minus One, pluto tv, Shout TV

Godzilla Day Movie Marathon Coming To Pluto TV Friday

This Friday is Godzilla Day, and Pluto TV, Mondo ,and Shout TV are celebrating with marathons and more, all free, all day.

Mondo will host a special commentary during "Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla."

Shout! TV will air a monster film marathon hosted by John Carpenter.

Ahead of Godzilla Day, viewers are invited to join the conversation using hashtag #GodzillaDay.

Godzilla Day is this Friday, November 3rd, and Pluto TV is going all out for the occasion. Not only will they be showing fan-favorite films all day for free on their dedicated King of the Monsters channel, but they are partnering with Mondo to host a commentary on Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla with Mondo Senior Creative Directors and kaiju experts Hector Arce and Peter Santa-Maria (Attack Peter). Other films that will air that day include the 1998 film Final Wars and the original 1954 film. Also, on the Shout! TV will air an encore of Masters of Monsters, which includes John Carpenter hosting a marathon of four monster films directed by Ishiro Hondo, including Gojira (1954), Rodan, Ghidorah, The Three-Headed Monster, and The War of the Gargantuas.

Godzilla Day Is When Minus One Starts Showing In Japan

Pluto TV invites viewers to enjoy an epic day of kaiju showdowns on Friday, November 3rd, in honor of Godzilla Day – all for FREE. As part of the monster-sized celebrations by Toho International, on November 3rd at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, Mondo Senior Creative Directors and kaiju experts Hector Arce and Peter Santa-Maria (Attack Peter) will host a special stream-along during Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla on Mondo's YouTube Channel so viewers can watch along on the Godzilla channel on Pluto TV, hear special commentary, submit questions and also join the conversation across social media with #GodzillaDay all day! The Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla stream-along on Pluto TV's Godzilla channel will be followed by the 1998 film Final Wars, concluding with the original film that started it all. The Godzilla channel on Pluto TV is the perfect place to watch Toho movies spanning multiple eras and experience epic battles with familiar foes King Ghidorah, Mechagodzilla, Rodan, Megalon, and more 24/7.

The next six weeks will be pretty epic for fans, so get ready, and don't forget to celebrate the big day this Friday.

