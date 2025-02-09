Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: jurassic world rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth Big Game Spot Teases The Worst Of The Worst

The big game spot for Jurassic World Rebirth will seem oddly familiar to anyone who watched the trailer, which was released four days ago.

Article Summary Jurassic World Rebirth's big game spot mirrors the trailer, offering little new footage to excite viewers.

Universal appears to replicate Paramount's approach, sparking debate over spending on redundant promotions.

The spot feels like a commercial for a trailer, raising questions about marketing strategy choices.

Despite criticism, Jurassic World Rebirth promises a thrilling adventure with a star-studded cast.

We have to wonder if studios have too much money, and we need to do something about that. When the big game spot for Smurfs dropped a couple of days ago, it became very apparent that it featured very little new footage from the movie, and you're left wondering why Paramount is spending all of that money on the space. It seems that Universal also has some money to burn because if you've watched the Jurassic World Rebirth trailer, you've seen the big game spot, and there doesn't appear to be anything new. So it's a commercial for a trailer, which is mostly a commercial for a movie that is coming out in June. Is everyone keeping up? If there is new footage here, it's the "blink, and you'll miss it" kind, which might be worse. How are we less than a week into the marketing of this film, and they have already made an utterly baffling decision?

Jurassic World Rebirth: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A new era is born.

Next summer, three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded, with each film surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, the enduring Jurassic series evolves in an ingenious new direction with Jurassic World Rebirth.

Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, breakthrough talent Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air. Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award® nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world's three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades.

Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora's most trusted team leader; Emmy nominee and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Emmy nominee Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Murder on the Orient Express) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

The cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben's family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs' crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by BAFTA winner Edwards from a script by Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. The film is produced by Oscar® nominee Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, both longtime Jurassic franchise producers and of this summer's blockbuster, Twisters. The film is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer. Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

