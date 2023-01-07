Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – The Runtime Has Been Revealed Tickets for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania must be going on sale soon because the runtime has been revealed.

The end of 2022 came with several movies clocking in at over or near three hours, and the truth of the matter is very few films can justify that sort of runtime. It can make for a marathon watch, and if you're watching something in a ratio that could give you a headache [like 3D] or if the seats aren't comfortable, those extra minutes can feel like hours. If you thought that the three-hour movie thing would be a hangover into the early 2023 blockbusters, it's looking like that isn't going to be the case. Tickets for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania must be going on sale soon because it's got a page over on Fandango, and the runtime has been revealed. It's at a very reasonable two hours and five minutes.

2023 has officially kicked off, and we can now look to the next twelve months of a whole bunch of superhero content from all sides of the aisle. The first ones to come out of the gate with a massive movie will be Marvel with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man does not seem like a superhero that would work, yet here we are mere months away from the character completing a trilogy. Is he the biggest superhero in the MCU? Not by a long shot, but he's not the smallest, either. The movies have always performed well both critically and commercially, and now the mini-hero is getting the task of kicking off the next phase of the Marvel Universe.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – Cast, Summary, Release Date

In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang. Director Peyton Reed returns to direct the film; Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard produce. Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania—an epic, sci-fi adventure film, will hit the big screen on February 17, 2023.