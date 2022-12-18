10 Horror Films That Stood Out In 2022: Britt's Film Corner

Horror isn't simply contained by the boundaries of gore and heightened heart rates, the films that find themselves in this genre break down walls, and those from 2022 managed to do it all. I was truly surprised by horror films in 2022, and they managed to bring out a side of the genre in a way that examined a tumultuous year in a myriad of ways.

Horror continues to evolve in such a unique way, and thanks can be given to those lending new voices to the genre. 2023 looks to be another fantastic year with films like Renfield, Knock at the Cabin, Evil Dead Rise, Videotheque, Infinity Pool, Run Rabbit Run, Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls, and of course Scream 6. While we wait for those intriguing titles, let's take a look at the films of which I consider to be some of the best from 2022.

Barbarian (Directed by Zach Cregger):

In Barbarian, a young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked, and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to spend the evening but soon discovers that there's a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.

Bodies Bodies Bodies (Directed by Halina Reijn):

In Bodies Bodies Bodies, when a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game turns deadly in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.

Terrifier 2 (Directed by Damien Leone):

In Terrifier 2, after being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County, where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night.

X (Directed by Ti West):

In X, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.

Hellraiser (Directed by David Bruckner):

In Hellraiser, a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.

Piggy (Directed by Carlota Martínez-Pereda):

In Carlota Pereda's strikingly bold and ominous feature adaptation of her award-winning 2018 short film Piggy, Sara must decide whether to cooperate with the police and parents' questioning about the kidnappings or take her own, unbridled path—while also discovering the power of desire and belonging, and the distinction between revenge and redemption.

Fresh (Directed by Mimi Cave):

Fresh follows Noa, who meets the alluring Steve at a grocery store and – given her frustration with dating apps – takes a chance and gives him her number.

Prey (Directed by Dan Trachtenberg):

In Prey, Naru, a skilled warrior of the Comanche Nation, fights to protect her tribe against one of the first highly-evolved Predators to land on Earth.

Pearl (Directed by Ti West):

In Pearl, a young woman on the brink of madness pursues stardom in a desperate attempt to escape the drudgery, isolation, and lovelessness of life on her parent's farm.

Mad God (Directed by Phil Tippett):

In Mad God, follow The Assassin through a forbidding world of tortured souls, decrepit bunkers, and wretched monstrosities forged from the most primordial horrors of the subconscious mind. Directed by Phil Tippett (Star Wars, Jurassic Park), the world's pre-eminent stop-motion animator, every set, creature, and effigy in this macabre masterpiece is hand-crafted and painstakingly animated using traditional stop-motion techniques.