Official Justice League Trailer Shows Zack Snyder's New Vision

The topic of Zack Snyder's version of Justice League (dubbed the Snyder Cut) has been a constant conversation since the mixed reception to the 2017 superhero movie, but we finally have a brand new trailer to showcase the re-release.

The film initially became a collaborative project after Joss Whedon stepped in to help Snyder, who had to depart mid-production. Many Snyder fans wondered what the director's original vision could have contained, which we knew had more references to Darkseid, a black Superman suit, and a few bonus characters to flesh out the humanity of the Justice League members.

The new Snyder version of the film is said to bring back unused footage (with only a few added reshoots that are roughly five minutes worth), and the new black and white trailer brings a noir flair to Justice League, backed by Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" for a teaser that's as cinematic as it gets.

What makes the idea of this Justice League re-cut interesting is that DC and Warner Bros. have been said to be moving away from the connected universe for more standalone projects. Because of the immense hype surrounding Snyder's new Justice League adaptation, we can't help but wonder if this could help reintroduce the idea of keeping these characters connected. Considering Snyder has had more than enough time to analyze critiques, this is also a rare chance that filmmakers don't usually get to retell their story for audiences — and people are actually excited for it.

Justice League (The Snyder Cut) will come to HBO Max starting in 2021, toted as a 4-hour event that will bring back the Justice League one more time, and opportunities to see a few exciting characters, including Deathstroke, Jared Leto's Joker, and the greatly feared Darkseid.

What are your feelings about the official Justice League trailer for HBO Max? Sound off in the comments!