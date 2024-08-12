Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Deadpool, Exclusive, Fox, Interview, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: Deadpool And Wolverine, Eric Dane, jamie madrox, marvel, Marvel Studios, multiple man, x-men, x-men the last stand

X-Men: The Last Stand Star Eric Dane Wants Multiple Man Solo Film

X-Men 3 star Eric Dane (One Fast Move) spoke to us about a Multiple Man solo film since Ryan Reynolds could do reinvent Deadpool, why not him?

Article Summary Eric Dane advocates for a standalone Multiple Man film, inspired by Ryan Reynolds' success with Deadpool.

Deadpool & Wolverine features cameos from X-Men villains, but Dane's Multiple Man remains absent.

Multiple Man's comic history includes major arcs in X-Factor, showcasing his unique duplicating powers.

Dane remains hopeful Marvel Studios will consider a solo project for his X-Men character.

In light of Deadpool & Wolverine and its ode to Fox's X-Men cinematic universe, we saw plenty of cameos from the franchise's past, including the Juggernaut from X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), originally played by Vinnie Jones, but taken over by Aaron W Reed (Free Guy). We also saw Chloe Kibble taking over the Dania Ramirez X-3 role of Callisto in the Marvel Studios film. We saw plenty of returning actors like Kelly Hu, Tyler Mane, and Ray Park reprising their X-Men villain roles of Deathstrike, Sabretooth, and Toad, respectively. One that was missing was Eric Dane's Multiple Man from The Last Stand. While the actor promoted his Prime Video film One Fast Move, he spoke to Bleeding Cool about hoping Marvel Studios might give him his own project. Since Deadpool and Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds can reinvent his incarnation of Deadpool, why not him?

Eric Dane Wants a Dedicated Multiple Man Film if Marvel Studios is Listening

"I always thought Multiple Man would make a great standalone movie and think Marvel should make that," said Dane. "I wouldn't mind returning and starring in that." The actor didn't comment on Marvel Studios's interest in a potential cameo in the Shawn Levy film. Most of the aforementioned cameos were mutants trapped in the Void serving under Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), the evil twin of Charles Xavier.

The heroes that help the title characters played by Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, respectively, are the original actors from their respective Fox films, like Chris Evans as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch from the first incarnation of the Fantastic Four films, Jennifer Garner reprising Elektra from Daredevil (2003) and Elektra (2005), and Wesley Snipes as Blade with his trilogy of films. The shocking wildcard was Channing Tatum who was finally able to play Gambit as the opportunity was once thought lost due to his scrapped solo film.

Jamie Madrox, aka Multiple Man, made his first appearance in Giant Size Fantastic Four #4 in 1975 and was created by Len Wein. He was primarily used as a minor character until the 1987 miniseries Fallen Angels and was better developed under Peter David during his run on X-Factor in the 90s and 2000s. Multiple Man, as the name suggests, has the mutant ability to duplicate himself. When Dane played the character, he joined Magneto's (Ian McKellan) Brotherhood of Evil Mutants to try to destroy the humans who developed the anti-mutant serum that robs them of their powers.

One Fast Move, which also stars K.J. Apa and Edward James Olmos is now playing on Prime Video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!