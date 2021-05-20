Kate Hudson Has Joined the Cast of Knives Out 2

The cast of Knives Out 2 continues to grow. The production is set to start this summer in Greece, so it isn't surprising that all of the casting announcements are getting dumped into the month of May. They don't want any of the cast to leak once they get on set, and people are going to be paying attention to this movie a lot more than they paid attention to the first one. Knives Out became something of a sleeper hit in 2019 as it brought in over $300 million at the worldwide box office and also garnered a ton of award nominations. It wasn't a surprise when they greenlit a sequel. What was a surprise was earlier this year when Netflix swept in and paid over $400 million for the rights of Knives Out 2 and 3. Since then, we've got a bunch of casting announcements, and today we got yet another one. According to Deadline, Kate Hudson has joined the growing list of A-listers that have signed onto the Rian Johnson-directed and written mystery movie.

Hudson joined the cast today, but we also got a casting announcement for Knives Out 2 yesterday as well. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leslie Odom Jr.is has joined the cast. This is following his Oscar-nominated performance in One Night In Miami, which was unfortunately not given all of the awards it deserved.

So far, the cast of Knives Out 2 has signed on Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, and returning star Daniel Craig. The future of the Agatha Christie big-screen adaptations is not looking promising thanks to some scandals in the main cast of the next movie, but more of these movies sound like a good trade-off to me.