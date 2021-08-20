Kevin Feige on the Future of The Avengers Films

Despite the fact that Marvel Studios is putting out countless superhero films for pre-existing fan-favorite characters, new recruits, and more, there's a majority of fans who will hold out hope for news of another Avengers film. Despite the concerns, Marvel president Kevin Feige maintains his initial statements that we shouldn't expect another… at least for a while.

The Avengers films have hit unpredictable levels of success, becoming some of the most profitable and beloved movies of all time. The unity of comic book heroes in cinematic form felt like a dream come true back in '08, spawning several sequels and the extensive lore of the MCU. Branching out and providing endless opportunities for exploration, The Avengers (in many ways) felt like a turning point for superhero cinema – and Feige isn't ready to take on the obstacle of recreating that team setting just yet.

In a new interview published over at Collider, Feige was asked about the prospects of another Avengers installment, and he explains, "I think we want there to be a reasonable amount of time from the [Avengers: Endgame] to start a new saga, which is already underway and already started. And then you need time, as you did in Phase 1, to build that saga before you start bringing everyone together."

Though it won't require the same amount of time to assemble thanks to the series, films, cameos, and bountiful options that Marvel has laid out for the second era of Avengers – it's important to make sure that the next incarnation of the team maintains their uncanny reputation. Now that we have a new Captain America, Riri Williams, and even Young Avengers slowly assembling in the background of Marvel, it's only a matter of time before those pieces start to come together for something insanely epic.

Who would you like to see become the new core unit of Avengers by the time the next film comes around? Sound off below!