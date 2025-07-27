Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: film, Marvel Studios, mcu, the fantastic four: first steps

Kevin Feige on Galactus's Iconic Look in Fantastic Four: First Steps

Kevin Feige reveals Marvel Studios' commitment to bringing Galactus's iconic comic-book look to life in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot.

Article Summary Kevin Feige confirms Galactus will appear in full classic form in the Fantastic Four: First Steps movie

Marvel Studios aims for comic-accurate visuals, embracing Galactus's towering, iconic look for the MCU

Feige compares Galactus's faithful design to the successful use of Loki's comic horns in earlier MCU films

The new film responds to fan criticism of Galactus's past depiction by delivering his true comic book presence

Marvel Studios' upcoming Fantastic Four reboot (The Fantastic Four: First Steps) is set to embrace one of its most iconic comic book elements—the larger-than-life cosmic villain Galactus—in his full comic-book glory. In fact, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently discussed this exciting creative decision in an interview with Screen Rant, highlighting the studio's commitment to honoring beloved comic aesthetics on the big screen. More specifically, Feige compared the approach for Galactus's distinctive design to their earlier success in faithfully translating Loki's iconic horns in the first Thor film. Here's what was said.

Kevin Feige on Galactus Bringing Comic Book Aesthetics to The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Reflecting on embracing comic book aesthetics in live-action form, Feige noted, "I think they're cool, and I think it is awesome to bring to life. Loki's horns come to mind when we were doing the first Thor, and that was many years ago now, and it had been a handful of years from the Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer that had Galactus in it, and I thought, 'we don't want to hide it.' He's got gigantic, almost makes no sense, huge horns, and we need to embrace that. And we have an actor in [Tom Hiddleston] who can wear it, who can pull it off. In [Ralph Ineson], we have the same thing. So it is embracing that and knowing that those designs are awesome. Those designs stand the test of time over and over and over again for a reason."

Fans of Marvel comics will recall that Galactus, known as the "Devourer of Worlds," previously appeared in the 2007 film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, although that adaptation controversially depicted him as a cloud-like entity, deviating significantly from his original comic book design. This decision drew criticism from longtime fans who yearned to see Galactus depicted authentically. By fully embracing Galactus's distinctive and imposing comic book appearance in the new film, Marvel Studios aims to meet fan expectations and create a memorable, visually impactful antagonist. And as discussed by Feige, Ineson, known for his deep, commanding voice and strong screen presence, is the first actor to help bring the iconic character to life.

With anticipation building for the film, Feige's commitment signals that The Fantastic Four: First Steps could become one of the more faithful and celebrated adaptations within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, at least in terms of visuals.

Audiences will have the opportunity to see Galactus in all his cosmic splendor when The Fantastic Four: First Steps premieres in theaters

