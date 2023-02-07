Kevin Feige on the MCU's Phase 4 Purpose and Phase 5 Plans At the premiere of the highly anticipated film Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Kevin Feige teased what fans can expect for MCU's Phase 5.

Marvel's grand cinematic universe continues to regularly keep fans on the edge of their seat, with recent films detailing the vast opportunities of the Multiverse, and upcoming stories shedding light on the Quantum Realm, each offering the introduction of major MCU players. Either way, you look at it, Marvel's been consistently implementing an assortment of ambitious ideas to potentially expand upon with the conclusion of Phase 4 and the beginning of Phase 5.

Now, just before the release of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel's overarching mastermind Kevin Feige is reflecting on (and defining) the events of Phase 4 during a red carpet event — teasing the return of a few new faces. When asked about using the next wave of MCU titles as a way to connect current key players, Feige explained, "Absolutely. We wanted the Infinity Saga to feel complete after [Avengers: Endgame] and [Spider-Man: Far From Home]. But Phase 4, as I've said, was all about experimentation, introduction, and reintroduction. And we took our time to have fun, and play in genres we hadn't play in before, and do all sorts of fun things with these characters."

MCU Phase 5 Plans and Every Confirmed Film So Far

Regarding how that establishes the groundwork for Phase 5, Feige then elaborates, "Kicking off Phase 5, we'll continue that. Like in the 'Infinity Saga,' there will be standalone films within the next two phases. But it really is, as you will certainly see in [Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania], heading towards the very, very big picture. And as we've already announced, that big picture is the 'Multiverse Saga' in a very, very big way."

Aside from the Ant-Man sequel that's just over a week away, upcoming confirmed Marvel films include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, Captain America: New World Order, Thunderbolts, and Blade, which are all just a taste of what's to come according to Feige.

So based on the current lineup, which MCU Phase 5 title are you looking forward to?