Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – New Poster and Images Released

Who is ready for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to come out? This writer certainly is ready to see how Sony Pictures Animations managed to top one of the best superhero movies ever made [don't @ me]. So far, all of the stuff that we have seen looks extremely promising, and that first teaser showed off some of the fun characters we can expect to see in this film. Sony finally released a poster to go along with that teaser trailer and three more images. Two of those images prove that this film will be like the last one in that you can freeze any frame and put it on your wall because it's just art.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, BrBrooklyn'sull-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac. It will be released on June 2, 2023.