Killers of the Flower Moon: BTS Featurette On Using Authetic Language

A new behind-the-scenes featurette for Killers of the Flower Moon spotlights the importance of using the Osage language to keep the film authentic.

If you've ever spent time with a family that speaks multiple languages, they often move between the two languages seamlessly like it's nothing. This is not a new thing that has just started to occur, and bilingual people have been moving between their two languages for as long as language has existed. When it comes to Killers of the Flower Moon, they are embracing that and incorporating the Osage language into so much of the film. This isn't just from the Native characters, but from everyone in this area and living in these times. In a new featurette, we hear from the cast and director Martin Scorsese about bringing in the language and making it feel as authentic as possible. Scorsese reveals that there are times when the characters are people Osage, and there are no subtitles because context is enough, and you know what they are saying.

This is probably the year AppleTV+ walks away with at least one Oscar; let's be honest. Between Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon, they are already taking two spots in Best Pictures, Director, Actor, and Actress without a doubt. While a lot of people are hyping up Oppenheimer, I'd put money down that there is a better chance that Oppenheimer ends up sweeping the technical awards while films like this and Napoleon [provided Napoleon is good but it's Sir Ridley] fighting over the big four categories.

Killers of the Flower Moon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based on David Grann's broadly lauded best-selling book, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Directed by Martin Scorsese and Screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion.

Hailing from Apple Studios, Killers of the Flower Moon was produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions, and Appian Way. Producers are Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, and Daniel Lupi, with DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Somner, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer, and Niels Juul serving as executive producers. It will be released in theaters on October 20th.

