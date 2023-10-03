Posted in: Apple, Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: AppleTV, Killers of the Flower Moon, sony, sony pictures

Killers of the Flower Moon: BTS Vignette Spotlights Mollie Burkhart

Sony Pictures and AppleTV have released a new behind-the-scenes vignette for Killers of the Flower Moon focusing on Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart.

When it comes to Killers of the Flower Moon, a lot of eyes are going to be on director Martin Scorsese or star Leonardo DiCaprio. Still, the more footage we see from this film and from the early reaction, everyone should be looking at Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart. It seems like AppleTV and Sony Pictures also know this and released a new behind-the-scenes vignette focusing on her character's story and how honored she is to represent the very real people who died. If there is any justice in the world, we will soon be writing Academy Award Winning actress Lily Gladstone.

This is probably the year AppleTV+ walks away with at least one Oscar; let's be honest. Between Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon, they are already taking two spots in Best Pictures, Director, Actor, and Actress without a doubt. While a lot of people are hyping up Oppenheimer, I'd put money down that there is a better chance that Oppenheimer ends up sweeping the technical awards while films like this and Napoleon [provided Napoleon is good but it's Sir Ridley] fighting over the big four categories.

Killers of the Flower Moon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based on David Grann's broadly lauded best-selling book, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Directed by Martin Scorsese and Screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion.

Hailing from Apple Studios, Killers of the Flower Moon was produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions, and Appian Way. Producers are Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, and Daniel Lupi, with DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Somner, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer, and Niels Juul serving as executive producers. It will be released in theaters on October 20th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!