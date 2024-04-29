Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: jeff bridges, Tron: Ares

Jeff Bridges Confirms That He Has A Role In TRON: Ares

Jeff Bridges has confirmed that he has a role in TRON: Ares and has gone on record for not liking how he looked de-aged in TRON: Legacy.

Article Summary Jeff Bridges gears up for a role in TRON: Ares, set to work alongside star Jared Leto.

Bridges discusses discomfort with his de-aged appearance in TRON: Legacy's 2010 sequel.

Anticipation builds as Bridges hints at a shift to practical sets over A.I. and CGI in TRON.

Bridges' involvement promises a blend of legacy and novelty in the upcoming TRON: Ares.

For a little while there, it looked like TRON: Ares could be dead in the water because it was surrounded by a bunch of films that had the potential to be massive at the box office, like the sequel to The Batman or the animated Avatar the Last Airbender film. However, both of those films have been delayed, and things are looking a little better for the film, but there is still plenty of time for October to fill up and for some serious competition to roll since. Until then, production of this film has continued, and we just found out that a familiar face is returning to the cast. Jeff Bridges was on the Film Comment Podcast (via The Playlist) and revealed that he's about to head off to the set of TRON: Ares very soon and that he is looking forward to working with Jared Leto. "I'm heading off this Saturday to play a part in the third installment of the 'Tron' story," Bridges said. "Jared Leto is the star of this third one. I'm really anxious to work with him. I've admired his work."

Bridges was brought back for TRON: Legacy in 2010, and technology and de-aging have come quite a long way in nearly fifteen years. That being said, Bridges explained that he didn't like the experience because he didn't like how he looked once the de-aging and motion capture work was complete.

"When I did 'Tron 2,' 'Tron Legacy,' we had to put all these dots on our face and all these kinds of things," Bridges explained of the motion capture technology used at the time. "And that's [probably] all passé. I had to see myself as a young guy or as another character, but the same guy, but it was gonna be digitally created. I think it was [de-aging], but I didn't like the way I looked in it; I felt like I looked more like Bill Maher than myself; it was kind of bizarre [laughs]."

Even though time has passed, people have realized that practical sets are usually the best way to go, even with a film like TRON: Ares. Bridges said, "I'm anxious to see what the technology and what it will be. I hear there's even less A.I. stuff in this. It's going to be more a practical set, and they're beautiful; there are beautiful sets that I've seen." We only have the bare bones of the story for TRON: Ares at the moment, and we don't know how much of a role Bridges will play, but it sounds like there is a good chance we won't have to deal with any de-aging technology for Bridges this time.

TRON: Ares: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

TRON: Ares is a follow-up to Disney's 1982 seminal science fiction film TRON and the 2010 sequel, TRON: Legacy.

TRON: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

The feature film is directed by Joachim Rønning and stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson. Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook, and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer. It began production in January and will be released on October 10, 2025.

