Mufasa: The Lion King – First Teaser, Images & Poster Released

Disney has released the first teaser, poster, images, and revealed the cast of Mufasa: The Lion King. It will be released in theaters on December 20th.

Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborates with Disney again, composing songs for the upcoming film.

The press release praises the film's musical legacy and Miranda's excitement in joining the project.

The film elicits curiosity as audiences question the necessity of a 'Lion King' prequel story.

We aren't even in the summer blockbuster season yet, but Disney is already looking toward the Christmas season. The December box office is vital, and the studio that ends up with the big hit of Christmas usually ends up with the big hit of early January as well because that film tends to have legs. Last year, it was Wonka. Disney is throwing their hat into the ring with Mufasa: The Lion King this year. The remake of The Lion King did exceptionally well when it was released in 2019, but 2019 was also a buckwild insane year for the box office and not indicative of things to come. Even so, we're getting a prequel to The Lion King from the director of Moonlight with all of the bells and whistles, even if the concept sounds like something that would have been a direct-to-VHS story back in the day. The first teaser trailer, poster, images, summary, and detailed cast list were dropped today. The press release also revealed more about the music. Disney is collaborating with Lin-Manuel Miranda again, and he is writing the film's songs produced by Mark Mancina and Miranda, with additional music and performances by Lebo M.

Said Miranda, "Elton John. Tim Rice. Hans Zimmer. Lebo M. Mark Mancina. Beyoncé, Labrinth, Ilya Salmanzadeh. Beau Black, Ford Riley, the incredible music team on 'The Lion Guard,' and so many musical contributors over the years. 'The Lion King' has an incredible musical legacy with music from some of the greatest songwriters around, and I'm humbled and proud to be a part of it. It's been a joy working alongside Barry Jenkins to bring Mufasa's story to life, and we can't wait for audiences to experience this film in theaters."

We'll have to see how Mufasa: The Lion King pans out because, right now, people are wondering why Disney has decided that this is a thing that needs to exist. However, we all said the same thing about Wonka last year, and that worked out really well for Warner Bros., so maybe this will work out for Disney.

Mufasa: The Lion King: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone, until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

New and returning cast members were called on to lend their voices to the film: Aaron Pierre as Mufasa, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka, a lion prince with a bright future who accepts Mufasa into his family as a brother, Tiffany Boone as Sarabi, Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki, Preston Nyman as Zazu, Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, a formidable lion with big plans for his pride, Thandiwe Newton asTaka'ss mother, Eshe, Lennie James asTaka'ss father, Obasi, Anika Noni Rose asMufasa'ss mother, Afia, Keith David asMufasa'ss father, Masego, John Kani as Rafiki, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon Donald Glover as Simba, introducing Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara, daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala. Additional casting includes Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, and Dominique Jennings.

Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, Mufasa: The Lion King is directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen. It will be released on December 20th.

