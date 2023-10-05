Posted in: Apple, Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: AppleTV, Killers of the Flower Moon, paramount, Paramount Pictures

Killers of the Flower Moon: "Front of the Head" Clip Released

We have another new clip from Killers of the Flower Moon, and this one discusses how the placement of a bullet is the difference between a staged suicide and a murder.

Paramount Pictures and AppleTV continue the marketing push for Killers of the Flower Moon as the worldwide release date approaches. We know that everyone will be pushing for this one during the awards season, but it's always interesting to see which of the awards movies do well at the box office as well. It's not common that the best film of the year also makes a lot of money. We've had some behind-the-scenes vignettes for the last couple of days, but today, we are back with a clip talking about how the placement of a bullet is the difference between a staged suicide and a murder–like you do.

This is probably the year AppleTV+ walks away with at least one Oscar; let's be honest. Between Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon, they are already taking two spots in Best Pictures, Director, Actor, and Actress without a doubt. While a lot of people are hyping up Oppenheimer, I'd put money down that there is a better chance that Oppenheimer ends up sweeping the technical awards while films like this and Napoleon [provided Napoleon is good but it's Sir Ridley] fighting over the big four categories.

Killers of the Flower Moon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based on David Grann's broadly lauded best-selling book, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Directed by Martin Scorsese and Screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion.

Hailing from Apple Studios, Killers of the Flower Moon was produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions, and Appian Way. Producers are Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, and Daniel Lupi, with DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Somner, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer, and Niels Juul serving as executive producers. It will be released in theaters on October 20th.

