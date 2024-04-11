Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: Ariana Grande, cinemacon, Cynthia Erivo, wicked, Wicked Part One

Wicked Costumes On Display At CinemaCon, And They Look Awesome

Wicked wowed CinemaCon last night, and today we have some shots of the film's costumes live from the show.

Wicked ruled CinemaCon last night at the end of the big Universal presentation, with the people in attendance praising all of the footage that was shown. Today, they have a bunch of the screen-worn costumes on display, and our very own BC reporters snapped some gorgeous pics of them for you all to see. Starring Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey will play Fiyero, and Broadway star and Tony nominee Ethan Slater will play Boq. Peter Dinklage is playing Dr. Dillamond. Jeff Goldblum is the Wizard, and Michelle Yeoh will play Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University.

Wicked Will Rule The Box Office At The End Of The Year

A vivid reimagining of the classic The Wizard of Oz, Wicked spotlights the untold stories of Oz's most famous (or infamous) characters, namely the Wicked Witch of the West and her unlikely friend, Glinda the Good Witch. The show follows green-skinned star Elphaba from birth to college and through the life-changing events which eventually label her "wicked," introducing spoiled rich girl Glinda, local prince and heartthrob Fiyero, and even the Wizard of Oz himself, a troubled man very unlike the one you may remember. As Elphaba, a passionate political activist if there ever was one, fights injustice and seeks to undo the mistakes of the past, dark secrets and personal tragedies shape the history of Oz, paying homage to the classic Wizard of Oz story while simultaneously changing fans' understanding of it forever. A cautionary tale about love, friendship, and trust, Wicked effortlessly reveals that there are indeed two sides to every story.

Wicked is split into two parts. Part One will hit on November 27th, with Part Two following on November 26th, 2025. Even if it is terrible, it is going to make a ton of money, but from everything coming out of the show, the quality is there.

