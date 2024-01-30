Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Jacob Batalon, sony pictures, Tarot

Tarot Trailer Released By Sony, Film Will Be Out In May

A group of friends breaks the biggest rule of tarot cards: don't read someone else's cards. Tarot is out in theaters on May 10th.

Article Summary New horror film "Tarot" by Sony, previously known as "Horrorscope", releases trailer.

Motion picture featuring Harriet Slater and Jacob Batalon premieres May 10th.

The story revolves around friends who break a tarot rule, unleashing evil.

"Tarot" could be a sleeper hit, providing alternative to major May releases.

Tarot is a new horror film from Sony that I had no idea existed until this morning when the trailer was released. That may be because it used to be called Horrorscope, but that didn't ring a bell either. And it looks kind of good! Starring Harriet Slater, Adain Bradley, Avantika, and Jacob Batalon, the film is written and directed by Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg. This one involves a group of friends who break the cardinal rule of tarot cards. And that is to never use someone else's cards. I had no idea that was a rule, but after watching the trailer, I will make sure to follow that rule. You can see for yourself below.

Tarot: A Sleeper Horror Hit?

When a group of friends recklessly violates the sacred rule of Tarot readings – never use someone else's deck – they unknowingly unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within the cursed cards. One by one, they come face to face with fate and end up in a race against death to escape the future foretold in their readings. Written for the Screen and Directed by: Spenser Cohen & Anna Halberg. Produced by: Leslie Morgenstein, Elysa Koplovitz, Dutton Scott Glassgold. Executive Producers: Andrew Pfeffer, Scott Strauss, Anna Halberg, Spenser Cohen. Cast: Harriet Slater, Adain Bradley, Avantika, and Jacob Batalon.

The poster for the film is also out:

Like I said, it looks pretty fun. It may be a little generic, but the premise is fun. I used to run the religion and occult section at a bookstore where I worked for years, and I got to have interesting conversations about Tarot and cards and reading them. I somehow did not know about that rule, but of all the metaphysical stuff I have come into contact with in life, Tarot is the one I can put stock in. I think this has a shot to be a hit, especially opening on May 10th, as an alternative to The Fall Guy and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. There is room there to make money.

