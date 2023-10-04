Posted in: Apple, Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: AppleTV, Killers of the Flower Moon, paramount, Paramount Pictures, robert de niro

Killers of the Flower Moon: BTS Vignette Spotlights William King Hale

Paramount Pictures and AppleTV have released a new behind-the-scenes vignette for Killers of the Flower Moon spotlighting Robert De Niro as William King Hale.

The extremely impressive cast of Killers of the Flower Moon continues to get their own behind-the-scenes vignettes. We got the first two, but now we're onto the third, and it's the always incredible Robert De Niro. We know that De Niro is always a force to be reckoned with, and as star Lily Gladstone put it, he can "change the temperature in the room," which is such a wonderful way to describe the presence of an actor. We know this movie will be good; the people involved would have to try to make it bad, but getting another villain performance from De Niro is always something to look forward to.

This is probably the year AppleTV+ walks away with at least one Oscar; let's be honest. Between Killers of the Flower Moon and Napoleon, they are already taking two spots in Best Pictures, Director, Actor, and Actress without a doubt. While a lot of people are hyping up Oppenheimer, I'd put money down that there is a better chance that Oppenheimer ends up sweeping the technical awards while films like this and Napoleon [provided Napoleon is good but it's Sir Ridley] fighting over the big four categories.

Killers of the Flower Moon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based on David Grann's broadly lauded best-selling book, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Directed by Martin Scorsese and Screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion.

Hailing from Apple Studios, Killers of the Flower Moon was produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions, and Appian Way. Producers are Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, and Daniel Lupi, with DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Somner, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer, and Niels Juul serving as executive producers. It will be released in theaters on October 20th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!