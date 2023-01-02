Knock at the Cabin: M. Night Shyamalan On How To Craft A Great Ending

At the end of the day, whether or not you stick the landing can make or break the movie or show you're watching. For some, the journey is enough, but for others, if the destination ends up not being worth it, it can sour the entire experience, no matter how good it might be. M. Night Shyamalan knows all about how the ending can make or break a film because so many of his films are built on twists, and often those twists come in the third act. When he hits a home run, he knocks it straight out of the park and sometimes into another hemisphere. However, when Shyamalan misses, he tends to miss so hard that he smacks his own face with the bat and knocks out a few teeth. Shyamalan has a new movie, Knock at the Cabin, coming out this year, and he recently spoke to Jake Hamilton of Jake's Takes (via ScreenRant) about how to craft the perfect ending.

"What you're left with at the end of the movie should tell you what you saw…When you stick the landing, you're giving them the keys to how to interpret everything that you watched, and I'm not just talking about plot. I'm talking about tone and the approach…When it's blurry, or you pick only one aspect of it, it throws you off because it's not speaking to the whole piece, the whole story."

Knock at the Cabin is a little different because it's based on a book called The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul G. Tremblay, so technically, there isn't an ending here for Shyamalan to create as there is one for him to execute. For adaptation, it's all about execution, and this book sounds very up his alley, and the film looks really interesting. We'll have to see if this one manages to stick the landing and be one of those great endings.

Knock at the Cabin: Summary, Cast, Release Date

While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.

