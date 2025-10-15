Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: kpop demon hunters

KPop Demon Hunters Is Returning To Theaters Over Halloween Weekend

Did you miss seeing KPop Demon Hunters in theaters in August? No need to fear, because the sing-along version is returning to theaters from October 31 to November 2.

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters returns to theaters for special sing-along screenings from October 31 to November 2.

The event expands to 400 U.S. cinemas, including Regal, Cinemark, and AMC, and goes international.

Netflix ramps up promotion after the film's successful initial run and strong sing-along turnout this August.

Tickets are now on sale, giving fans another chance to catch the movie on the big screen this Halloween.

We can rag on Sony Pictures Animation for making one hell of a bad judgment call when it came to KPop Demon Hunters, but someone who hasn't been stupid about it is Netflix. They realized pretty quickly what they had on their hands, and they have been leaning in ever since, from the extensive press to getting the three vocalists to perform "Golden" on late-night TV the day they go platinum. It's the kind of wild ride other studios would sacrifice someone for, and nothing about this film appears to be slowing down. So, they are doing something smart again and bringing KPop Demon Hunters back to movie theaters for the third time.

The film screened in theaters in a limited capacity before its Netflix release, but it was still flying under the radar at the time. In August, they announced sing-along screenings, and those went extremely well, so it's time for round two (three?). According to Deadline, the KPop Demon Hunters sing-along screenings are returning to 400 theaters across Regal, Cinemark, and AMC Theatres, which sat out the last one. It's also going international with releases in the UK, Ireland, Korea, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and New Zealand. This set of screenings will run from October 31 to November 2. Tickets are on sale now. When the pandemic ended, we all said the traditional theatrical window was going to change, but this is a way no one saw coming.

KPop Demon Hunters: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

When they aren't selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.

KPop Demon Hunters, directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, stars Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, with Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Byung Hun Lee. It features original songs written by Danny Chung, IDO, Vince, KUSH, EJAE, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Mark Sonnenblick, Daniel Rojas, and performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI, Andrew Choi, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, Neckwav, and Lea Salonga. KPop Demon Hunts features an original song performed by Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung of TWICE. It will stream on Netflix and be released in select theaters on June 20, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!