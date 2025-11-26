Posted in: Disney+, Lucasfilm, Movies, TV | Tagged: The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian and Grogu: New International Poster Released

A new international poster for The Mandalorian and Grogu, which will be in theaters on May 22, 2026, was released today.

The film marks Star Wars’ anticipated return to theaters after a five-year big screen hiatus.

Star Wars has thrived on Disney+ but is finally heading back to cinemas with this spinoff feature.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026, directed by Jon Favreau.

When the credits rolled on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, no one thought that Star Wars wouldn't be back in theaters for over five years. That was December 2019, though, and everything changed in the next three months. Out of all of the Disney properties, Star Wars seemed to have the most consistent success on streaming compared to the other arms of the company. So Star Wars took an extended vacation from movie theaters despite the long list of films that were in development. Next year, one will finally be released, and it's the movie about the successful TV show. The Mandalorian was excellent in its first season, but after that, things have been a bit more dicey, so it's unclear if this film has a chance in hell. It's still a ways away, but we do have a new international poster that popped up on IMP Awards.

The Mandalorian and Grogu: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu also stars Sigourney Weaver and is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

