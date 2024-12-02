Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: kraven the hunter

Kraven the Hunter: Opening 8 Minutes Have Been Released

Sony Pictures has released the first eight minutes of Kraven the Hunter. The third Sony/Marvel collaboration will be released on December 13th.

Article Summary Sony drops first eight minutes of "Kraven the Hunter" to hype up its December 13th release.

Film faces lukewarm buzz; extended previews could boost interest in crowded box office.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as Marvel's iconic villain Kraven in action-packed origin story.

Director J.C. Chandor leads a star-studded cast, including Russell Crowe and Ariana DeBose.

It seems that Sony has made the right decision concerning Kraven the Hunter. No one really knows how to feel about this film and Sony hasn't been doing a very good job at marketing the film either. So, if there was ever a movie that should take advantage of the "extended preview" concept that we've seen becoming more and more common over the last year or two, it's this one. When you are releasing something with virtually no hype behind it to a crowded box office, what better way to convince people to see your film than to show them the opening eight minutes so they have a good idea of whether or not this is their cup of tea? That's what we got today with this opening scene for Kraven the Hunter, which is a classic "our hero is in a prison but wants to be there" type of thing. Is this enough to get you to spend money on a ticket opening weekend?

Kraven the Hunter: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Kraven the Hunter is the visceral, action-packed origin story of how and why one of Marvel's most iconic villains came to be. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world but also one of its most feared.

Kraven the Hunter, directed by J.C. Chandor, stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe. It will be released on December 13, 2024.

