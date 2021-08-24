Krieg In The Upcoming Borderlands Film Will Differ From Video Game

The popular video game franchise Borderlands is making the leap into live-action, with the upcoming film proving to be a buzz-worthy adaptation. Now, one of the film's stars is opening up about how their character might feel different from the video game version that we're familiar with.

Though the title Borderlands will obviously stay the same, the film isn't entirely going to follow the video game by serving as an alternate take on the world and its respective characters. When recently speaking to Screen Rant at the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, actor Florian Munteanu (who is playing the character Krieg) was asked about his role and he explained, "I mean, the character Krieg is such a fan-favorite and I feel like what [fans] saw in the game, or what they are used to seeing in the game, they can't expect exactly the same. I'm bringing my fighting style to the table as well as a humoristic way of playing the character. I think people will love it. But we'll have to wait until next year for that."

In the Borderlands video game source material, Krieg is known as a Psycho class character with a love for fire and explosives – and it seems plausible that even with changes, we'll be getting to see some level of familiarity with the beloved character. According to Lionsgate's official synopsis of the film:

Lilith, an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe's most powerful S.O.B., Atlas. Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland, a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina, a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg, Tina's musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis, the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap, a persistent wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they'll be fighting for something more: each other.

Borderlands is currently in post-production after wrapping filming at the end of June, so at this point, it's only a matter of time before we get more exciting details about the upcoming film. The video game to film adaption is written and directed by Eli Roth, with a stacked cast that includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Ariana Greenblatt, Haley Bennett, and Edgar Ramirez. The live-action Borderlands is currently set for a 2022 release, with no official date as of yet.