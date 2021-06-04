New Borderlands Film Images Offer Silhouette Character Introductions

Things are starting to come up for Eli Roth's film adaptation of Borderlands based on the popular 2K Games franchise of the same name. Lionsgate offered teasers in the form of character silhouettes. On top of Lilith, played by Cate Blanchett, the latest offerings include Roland (Kevin Hart), Dr. Patricia Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Krieg (Florian Munteanu), and Claptrap (Jack Black). The film also stars Edgar Martinez, Gina Gershon, Janina Gavankar, Cheyenne Jackson, Charles Babalola, Benjamin Byron Davis, Steven Boyer, Ryann Redmond, and Haley Bennett.

Borderlands Synopsis from Lionsgate

In the movie Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe's most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina's musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they'll be fighting for something more: each other.

Penning the script for Borderlands are Aaron Berg and Craig Mazin (Chernobyl, The Hangover franchise). The Borderlands trilogy, minus 2014's The Pre-Sequel, sold a combined over 70 million games across PC and console, with revenue topping over $1 billion in the US. The series was also adapted to an episodic spinoff game called Tales from the Borderlands from Telltale Games. Who knows how long before we see a legit theatrical teaser the rate they're going? The film is slated for a 2022 release.

