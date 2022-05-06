Lady Gaga's Top Gun: Maverick Video For Hold My Hand Is Here

This afternoon, Lady Gaga released the video for her single "Hold My Hand" from the soundtrack to Top Gun: Maverick. The track was released earlier this week, and people have really dug it so far. It has been burning up the streaming charts, already entering the top ten. The film itself comes out on May 27th. You can watch the video by clicking here and listen to the track on whatever streaming service you use for music these days.

Lady Gaga Brings Back The Soundtrack Ballad

"When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn't even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film's heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we've been living in. I've been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours." Lady Gaga started. "I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other—a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life's heroes. I'm so grateful to Tom and Hans, and Joe for this opportunity—and it's been a beautiful experience working with them. Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice, and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you. This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I've wanted you to hear it for so long. And I'm so excited to give it to you on May 3. "Hold My Hand."

I love everything about this, as we need a return to the soundtrack ballad. I miss those days when getting the soundtrack was a part of the moviegoing experience. And someone the caliber of Lady Gaga doing one for a big summer movie just feels right.