Last Night in Soho: Thomasin McKenzie Teases the Twisty Thriller

The latter half of 2021 is shaping up to have a lot of really awesome movies coming out. That makes sense considering how many movies had to get delayed during COVID and then how many of them had to move from the early spring to the fall because of the botched vaccine rollout. While the pandemic isn't over, the vaccine rate is rising, and things are beginning to reopen. Pending some sort of disaster, we should have a summer, fall, and winter movie season, and one of the interesting projects is Last Night in Soho. The Edgar Wright departure from comedy to psychological thriller was actually shot in 2019, and earlier this year, it was delayed from April 2021 to October 2021. We don't know that much about the movie so far, but rising star Thomasin McKenzie teased to Empire the twisty script and the "sixth sense" that Eloise has.

"It's genuinely something I've never seen before," says McKenzie of Wright's latest, hinting at plenty of twists in the plot – which remains tightly under wraps for now. "Very unique. I love things where you're reading a script, and you know where it's going, and then it just goes in a completely different direction." And it seems there are surprises in store from Eloise herself too. "She's almost got kind of a sixth sense," she teases. "She can feel things that are on another level that most people can't see or feel."

This sort of departure is something that I'm really looking forward to seeing from Wright. Just the images that we've seen from Last Night in Soho have looked so incredibly weird and interesting. This is one of those movies that is either going to work like gangbusters, or it's going to completely fall apart but count us interested one way or another.

Last Night in Soho, directed by Edgar Wright, stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham, and Terence Stamp. It will be released on October 22, 2021.