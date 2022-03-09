League of Super-Pets Delayed to July as Black Adam Moves to October

We certainly hope that not everyone thought that we were done with delays just because it seemed like COVID was becoming a thing of the past. It seems that we are still getting some pretty major delays from studios, and that includes Warner Bros. For a hot moment there, it looked like DC was going to be releasing five major superhero movies this year, and now that is looking a lot less likely, at least at the time of writing. Dwayne Johnson announced this on Instagram, which The Hollywood Reporter picked up, but Black Adam and DC League of Super-Pets are both getting delays. Super-Pets is taking Black Adam's July 29th release date while Black Adam moves to October 21st. The reason why I think that we are going to get some more delays is that both The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are coming out in November and December respectively and three big movies in three months seems like a bad idea. We'll have to see if any other changes are announced.

Dwayne Johnson stars as the voice of Krypto the Super-Dog in Warner Bros. Pictures' animated action-adventure feature film DC League of Super-Pets, from director Jared Stern. The film also stars the voices of Kevin Hart (the Jumanji and Secret Life of Pets films), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live, the Magic School Bus Rides Again films, Ferdinand), John Krasinski (the Quiet Place films, Free Guy), Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live, Office Christmas Party, Trainwreck), Natasha Lyonne (Show Dogs, Ballmastrz 9009), Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Maya, and the Three), Marc Maron (Joker, GLOW), Thomas Middleditch (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog, Duck Tales), and Keanu Reeves (the Matrix and John Wick films). It will be released in theaters internationally beginning 18 May 2022 and in North America on July 29, 2022.

Summary: Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods—and

imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, stars Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui. It will be released on October 21, 2022.