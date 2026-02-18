Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Lee Cronin's The Mummy

Lee Cronin's The Mummy: Official Trailer And Poster Released

Warner Bros. and Blumhouse released the official trailer and a new poster for Lee Cronin's The Mummy, which will be released in theaters on April 17, 2026.

The trailer teases a chilling new direction for the classic Mummy tale, focusing on parental fears and suspense.

The Mummy joins a wave of inventive horror reboots, following hot on the heels of recent genre successes in 2025.

Director Lee Cronin brings his signature twisted vision to this iconic story, promising a fresh, terrifying experience.

If there was a studio that owned the horror genre in 2025, it was Warner Bros., and it looks like they are very much wanting to do it again in 2026. There are a couple of neat little movies on the horizon, and two of them are very new spins on classic tales. The Bride! will be here first, but Lee Cronin's The Mummy is right around the corner in April. The official trailer dropped today, along with a new poster that tells us a lot about what we can expect from this new story. It's certainly taking things in a new direction and leaning into some of the worst fears of parents.

Lee Cronin's The Mummy: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

For dust you are. Lee Cronin's The Mummy is only in theaters April 17.

Hot off the record-setting resurrection of EVIL DEAD RISE, writer/director Lee Cronin turns to one of the most iconic horror stories of all time with an audacious and twisted retelling: LEE CRONIN'S THE MUMMY.

The young daughter of a journalist disappears into the desert without a trace— eight years later, the broken family is shocked when she is returned to them, as what should be a joyful reunion turns into a living nightmare.

The film stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, with Veronica Falcón. The film is written and directed by Cronin, and produced by James Wan, Jason Blum and John Keville. The executive producers are Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Macdara Kelleher and Lee Cronin.

Cronin is supported behind the camera by a team of sterling film artisans, including director of photography Dave Garbett, production designer Nick Bassett, editor Bryan Shaw, costume designer Joanna Eatwell, music by Stephen McKeon and casting by Terri Taylor and Sarah Domeier Lindo.

New Line Cinema, Atomic Monster and Blumhouse Present, A Wicked/Good Production, A Lee Cronin Film: LEE CRONIN'S THE MUMMY. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters and IMAX in North America on April 17, 2026, and internationally beginning 15 April 2026.

